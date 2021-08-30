When a naked man was spotted Sunday running through Lowe's Home Improvement, witnesses called Greenwood police, according to a report.
Kelvin Lamont Cooper III, 38, of 2238 Marrian Ave., Greenwood was arrested Sunday and charged with indecent exposure.
When officers arrived, they reported finding the man standing outside at a flower display wearing only a towel to cover himself. He told officers he thought he was being followed by people who were threatening to kill him.
The man told police he was hiding behind a post when he heard his pants begin to "beep," and thought someone had planted a bomb in his clothes, so he removed all of his clothing, the report said. When employees saw the naked man, they gave him a towel to cover himself.
Police asked the man to dress, but he said he would not because he was afraid his clothes would explode, the report said. Officers had to take him to a hospital for medical clearance before he was booked into the county jail.