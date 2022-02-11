A Greenwood man is facing drug charges after someone at his workplace reported that he texted a coworker he had a gun on him, according to a report.
Kevin Michael Barker, 42, of 109 Lauren Circle, Greenwood was arrested Thursday and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, simple possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule II substance, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, breach of peace and possession of a narcotic in schedule I(b), (c), LSD and schedule II.
A Greenwood County deputy was called out Thursday to Colgate-Palmolive, where a staff member said an employee told another employee he had a gun in his bag and wasn't scared to use it, the report said. Once officers detained that man, they found multiple drugs on him, including a sliver of a pill and two pipes.
In the man's truck, officers found a 9mm handgun, as well as a jar of what appeared to be marijuana, 16 grams of meth, two pills identified as fentanyl, half a Xanax pill and several other pills, the report said.
The man told officers he had been in a dispute with a co-worker who told him he would be waiting by his vehicle when they got off from work. Out of concern that they would cross paths again, the man texted his co-worker that he had a gun, but in the report he told officers he never intended to put anyone in danger.