A man was stabbed in the chest during an argument with a woman, according to a report, and the woman is facing a domestic violence charge.
Destiny Obetique Bannerman, 25, of 3821 Highway 72/221 E., Greenwood was arrested Wednesday and charged with high and aggravated domestic violence and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
At about 11 a.m. Wednesday, a Greenwood County deputy went to a local emergency room and spoke with a man who said he was stabbed in the chest during an argument, the report said.
An argument between him and a woman escalated when she took a bottle of bleach and attempted to bleach the man's clothes. He told deputies he grabbed her arm to stop her from taking the bleach, then went to get another shirt and leave the house.
While the man sat in the bedroom, the woman came in with a knife in her hand, the report said. The man tried to take the knife from her, but said she stabbed him in the chest with it. She went into the bathroom, and the man told officers he drove himself to the emergency room.
The woman came to the emergency room to check on the man, and she told officers the man grabbed her by the hair and slapped her face during the argument. She said she when she held the knife she told the man to back away or she would hurt him, the report said. He lunged at her, and she stabbed him during the lunge, the report said.