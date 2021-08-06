A Greenwood woman faces charges after a man reported he was attacked with a hammer in March.
Yolanda Williane Marine, 34, of 1401 Phoenix St., Greenwood was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree assault and battery and two general sessions bench warrants.
On March 19, Greenwood police went to Phoenix Place Apartments to investigate a reported assault, a report said. Officers followed a trail of blood into an apartment and found a man holding a towel to his head who had a severe cut on his right temple.
The man appeared confused and didn't understand questions asked of him, but police spoke with a woman who said the man called her to say he was having trouble breathing, the report said. She didn't know he was hurt.
Officers spoke with the man again later, and he told them he had been getting food stamps from a woman in a neighboring building. A man came over and wanted money for the food stamps, and when he told the man he didn't have money the man struck him with a hammer, the report said.
A man was previously arrested in this case, and his charges are still pending in Greenwood County general sessions court. Robert Earl Gunter Jr., 45, of 1401 Phoenix St., Greenwood was arrested April 9 and charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree assault and battery.