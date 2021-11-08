A Greenwood man is facing charges after a father told police the man had lied about his age and had a physical relationship with a teen, according to a report.
Allex Ivan Flores, 22, of 104 Circular Ave., Greenwood was arrested Saturday and charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, driving under the influence, driving under suspension, simple possession of marijuana and open beer in vehicle.
A Greenwood police officer met with a man on Sept. 2 who said his 13-year-old daughter had been in a relationship with an adult, according to a report. He told police the girl said the man told her he was 18 years old, but she later learned he was older.
The report did not include further information about the investigation. Physical contact between the man and teen happened about two weeks before officers spoke with the girl's father, the report said.