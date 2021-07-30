A Georgia man led Greenwood County deputies on a chase into Abbeville County and nearly to the Georgia border, according to a report.
Greenwood County deputies learned Thursday night of a stolen vehicle along Bypass 72 Northwest, and soon found a Jeep Cherokee matching the description of the stolen car, the report said. An officer approached the Jeep with his firearm drawn, holding the driver at gunpoint until other officers could arrive to help with the traffic stop.
Suddenly, the driver took off through the U-Haul parking lot, and officers chased him, the report said. Deputies chased them onto the Bypass and toward Abbeville County, so officers notified Abbeville and Georgia dispatchers that the chase could lead in their directions. The chase continued into Abbeville County and to Calhoun Falls, when the Jeep stopped at a bridge leading to Georgia and the driver got out and ran.
Deputies gave chase on foot with the help of a K9 unit, and the man eventually surrendered, the report said. Officers took him and a woman in the Jeep into custody, and in the Jeep found a bag with personal documents, financial cards and checkbooks that didn’t belong to either of them. Deputies also found a loaded revolver in the car, the report said, and prescription medicine that didn’t belong to the two detained people.
The man told officers he had been using a different name and scamming people using the cards and documents deputies found, the report said.
Dustin Paul Stickle, 37, of 466 MLK Jr. Blvd., Savannah, Georgia and Rachel Lenore Teegarden, 38, of 6803 Waters Ave., Savannah, Georgia were arrested Friday and charged with possession, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle worth $10,000 or more; unlawful carrying of pistol; and unlawful possession, disposal or distribution of prescription drug or device without prescription. Stickle was also charged with failure to stop for blue light.