A man exposed himself to a Greenwood police officer after saying he wanted to go to jail, according to a report.
Stevie Charles Williams, 52, who jail staff said was homeless, was arrested Thursday and charged with indecent exposure and trespass after warning.
At about 5:30 a.m. Thursday, a Greenwood police officer was speaking with a man at city hall who dropped his pants during conversation, exposing his genitals, the report said. The officer told him to pull his pants up, but the man said he wanted to go to jail.
The man said he didn't have a complaint to file, he just wanted to go to jail. He dropped his pants again, and the officer arrested him.