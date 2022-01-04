Greenwood County deputies chased a man who fled from a truck and dove into Lake Greenwood to avoid arrest, according to a report.
Thomas Jay Ruger, 27, of 1756 Pineland Shores Circle, Cross Hill and Brandy Nicole Cockrell Young, 34, of 1836 Martins Lake Road, Gray Court were arrested Sunday. Both were charged with trafficking in meth or cocaine base; possession of narcotic in schedule I(b), (c), LSD and schedule II and possession of other controlled substance in schedule I-V. Ruger was also charged with two counts each of driving under suspension and failure to stop for blue light.
On Sunday, a Greenwood County deputy spotted a man driving a truck and knew he had active warrants from other law enforcement agencies. He tried to stop the man, but he fled from officers and led deputies into Laurens County, the report said.
Eventually the driver jumped from the truck while it was still in motion and dove into Lake Greenwood, trying to swim across the lake toward Lake Forest Drive, the report said. Officers took a woman left in the truck into custody and eventually detained the man and brought him back to his abandoned truck.
Inside the truck, officers found plastic baggies with about 11 grams of a substance that tested positive for meth, along with pills in the woman's purse and other baggies, the report said. The man and woman both told officers the drugs belonged to the other person, so deputies charged both of them in connection with the drugs.