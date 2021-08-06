A Greenwood man is facing charges after he told police he fired a gun at a building he had just been robbed in, according to a report.
Terry Raheem Williams, 23, of 547 Hackett Ave., Greenwood was arrested Thursday and charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling and unlawful carrying of a pistol.
At about 5:30 p.m., Greenwood police were dispatched to a call about a shooting at Phoenix Place Apartments. Witnesses told officers a red Dodge parked outside a building for several minutes, and when it left, the driver pulled beside a building and fired a gun towards it, the report said.
Officers watched surveillance video of the shooting, and later that day found a man who looked like the driver of the Dodge in the video, the report said. The man told police he went to Phoenix Place Apartments to sell a cellphone to someone but was instead robbed at gunpoint.
When he was allowed to leave, he got into his car and fired a revolver back at the building he just left, the report said. Another witness who was with the man described seeing him go into the building, then come out saying he had been robbed before firing at the building.