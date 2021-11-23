Greenwood County deputies arrested a man and woman after finding pills, methamphetamine and marijuana in their car during a traffic stop, according to a report.
Gregory Allen Scott, 45, of 435 Jollystreet Road, Prosperity and Krista Leigh Loveless, 40, of 203 Alabama Ave., Greenwood were arrested Saturday. Scott was charged with trafficking in meth, possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana and two counts of possession of other controlled substance in schedule IV, and Loveless was charged with possession with intent to distribute a schedule II controlled substance, possession of other controlled substance in schedule IV and possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana.
At about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, a Greenwood County deputy saw a truck cross the centerline on Epting Avenue and stopped the driver on Taylor Street, the report said. During the traffic stop, the passenger was shaking and the driver took long pauses while talking with officers.
When a deputy asked the driver if there was anything illegal in the vehicle, he stared at the truck before saying now, the report said. Deputies brought in a drug-sniffing dog to detect if there were any drugs in the vehicle, and the dog indicated so while near the front passenger door.
Inside, deputies found a single pill under the passenger floor mat but went on to find a zipper bag behind the driver's seat with a set of digital scales, plastic bags and multiple syringes. Officers found a small plastic bag with 0.45 grams of marijuana and a pill bottle in the passenger's wallet with 16 pills, the report said.
Deputies noted marks as if the cup holder was removed multiple times. Underneath it they found a bag of 10.2 grams of a substance that tested positive for meth, another bag with 6.3 grams of what appeared to be marijuana and eight pills, the report said.