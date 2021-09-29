Five people are facing drug charges after deputies, police, state and federal officers searched a house along Highway 25 South..
On Tuesday, Greenwood County deputies, city police, State Law Enforcement Division agents and agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives brought a search warrant to a 3000-block residence on Highway 25 South, and detained five people inside, according to a report.
While searching the residence, a shed in the back yard and a room people in the house were staying in, officers found heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, several spoons of blue powder, three syringes filled with a blue liquid and about 74 blue pills of various markings, the report said.
Arrested and charged were:
- Jessi Amber Altman, 31, of 605 Milwee Ave., Greenwood, charged with possession of a schedule II substance, a bench warrant and scavenging.
- Brantley Allen Golden, 38, of 3106 Highway 25 S., Greenwood, charged with possession of schedule II controlled substance.
- Isaiah Jermaine Jackson, 35, of 3106 Highway 25 S., Greenwood, charged with distribution of a schedule II controlled substance.
- Collin Francis McGovern, 30, of 537 Brooks St., Greenwood, charged with possession of schedule II controlled substance.
- Christy Laine Wood, 40, of 1870 Emerald Road, Greenwood, charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine.