Another driver failed to yield right of way for the motorcycle river who died Saturday after a June 14 wreck, according to a report.
Christopher Scott Leagan, 51, of Prosperity died Saturday at Greenville Memorial Hospital following injuries in the wreck.
The first Greenwood Police Department officer was on scene within 30 seconds of the 911 call for the June 14 wreck at the intersection of U.S. Highway 25 and Kirksey Drive. He found Leagan lying motionless on the roadway and rubbed his sternum, which Leagan responded to, the report said. EMS officials came within seconds to provide care for him, the report said.
Officers noted Leagan seemed to have been on a 2005 Yamaha motorcycle and spotted a 2008 Nissan Altima that had similar front-end damage. Police spoke with the driver of the Altima, who said the light at the intersection was green and she was turning left onto Kirksey Drive when the motorcycle ran a red light and collided with the Altima head-on.
Multiple witnesses gave different statements, saying the light was green heading north and south on U.S. 25, and the Altima did not yield when turning left onto Kirksey, hitting the motorcycle. The Altima driver, whose name was partially redacted from the police report, was given a citation for failure to yield right of way.
Leagan was taken by EMS to Self Regional Medical Center for treatment and transferred to Greenville Memorial Hospital, where he died.