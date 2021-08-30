When a driver took a wide turn and crossed the centerline, it led to a traffic stop in which officers would find a baggy of methamphetamine tucked under the seat cover, according to a report.
Jack Kyle-Raymond Jensen, 34, of 108 Sproles Ave. E., Greenwood was arrested Saturday and charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, driving without a valid driver's license and simple possession of marijuana.
A Greenwood County deputy patrolling Saturday night along West Laurel Avenue spotted a driver in a GMC Yukon who made a wide turn onto Grace Street and crossed the center line, the report said. The deputy stopped the driver, who dispatchers informed officers did not have a driver's license.
The driver told deputies he had some marijuana in the car and said he uses methamphetamine occasionally, the report said. While searching the car, deputies reported they found a box under a seat that had hypodermic syringes, rolling paper and a plastic bag containing about 2.8 grams of a crystalline substance that tested positive for meth.