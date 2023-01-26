Two day care teachers have resigned, including one facing unlawful conduct charges, after the Department of Social Services received a report that they didn’t intervene as two children attacked two other children.
Shate Lashundra Middleton, 46, of 137 Saddle Horn Drive, was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of unlawful conduct towards a child or helpless person.
According to a Greenwood police incident report, a report was filed with the Department of Social Services claiming that two teachers at GLEAMNS Head Start Center allowed the fight to occur on Jan. 20. The report said surveillance footage shows two students repeatedly hitting two other students in the face and pushing them to the ground where they were kicked and stomped, all within view of the teachers without them intervening or seeming to console those who were attacked.
The report indicated this played out over the course of two hours, and the four children involved were 4- and 5-year-olds.
Both teachers were placed on administrative leave and have since resigned from their positions, the report said. Each provided written statements saying they told the students to stop but did not intervene because of a policy about touching students, the report said.
The name of the second teacher was redacted from the report.
A call seeking comment from GLEAMNS was not immediately returned.