A Greenwood man is facing charges after a woman reported that he hit her and struck a child while throwing items during a fight.
Antuan Jonell Knowles, 21, of 113 Windtree Court, Greenwood was arrested Friday and charged with high and aggravated domestic violence and unlawful conduct toward a child.
At about 10 a.m. Friday, Greenwood County deputies went to a Windtree Court apartment and spoke with a woman who said a man hit and choked her, according to a report. She told deputies while she and the man were arguing, he put her in a chokehold and wouldn't let her go, despite her attempts to get to her phone and call 911.
Deputies note the woman eventually freed herself, but the man began throwing things. The report said one item missed the woman but hit a child in the head who had been sitting nearby.
The man then took two knives from the kitchen and threatened to kill the woman, the report said. The man did not want to talk to deputies, the report said.