Hams in the parking lot, pasta on the pavement, peanut butter on doors and blood throughout. The Salvation Army building was a mess when Greenwood police arrived Saturday morning to investigate.
Police were called to investigate a burglary at The Salvation Army on Pressley Street, but officers were soon called to a break-in at a nearby house where they found their suspect, according to reports.
Stanley Keith Elam, 55, of 24 Bruce Road, Greenville was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, possession of a weapon during commission of a crime, resisting arrest and two counts each of malicious injury to property and petit larceny.
Greenwood police were called out at about 7 a.m. to the Army’s corps building at 222 Pressley St., where they found immediate signs of vandalism.
“There was numerous packets of uncooked pasta scattered, boxes and packaged uncooked meat,” the report said.
Landscaping rocks were overturned, a planter broken, doors had their glass broken and a door handle damaged. Multiple items had blood on them.
Inside, officers reported finding stove burners and the oven on, ice cubes on the floor, blood on counters and many more items damaged and strewn throughout the area.
This isn’t The Salvation Army’s first break-in of the year — buildings at that property have been broken into four times this year, said Salvation Army Maj. Jason Hughes. People have stolen catalytic converters and damaged doors on the property.
“Just in this calendar year, The Salvation Army is looking at ... probably more than $5,000 worth of damage,” Hughes said.
Insurance will help cover some of the costs, but the price tag is still likely to be in the thousands, he said.
“We were already needing and looking to do a summer crisis drive,” he said. “We’ve already had to tap out our operating expenses to pay for doors and that sort of thing.”
The pasta, meat and peanut butter strewn about the building likely cost The Salvation Army about $500 worth of food, Hughes said. Hundreds of pounds of pasta was made unusable by being thrown on the floor or getting blood on it, he said, along with more than 30 pounds of meat.
Hughes said donations are welcome, and will help to offset the costs of this damage. Funds donated to a local Salvation Army stay in the community, he said. To find out how to donate, visit salvationarmycarolinas.org/greenwood/ or call 864-229-3407.
While officers were investigating that break-in, they were called out to a Magnolia Avenue residence for another burglary. Officers arrived and saw a shirtless man fleeing the area while another man chased and grabbed him.
Officers detained the shirtless man, who the report said was bleeding, and EMS came to take him to the hospital for treatment. The report said the man had “extremely high ammonia levels in his liver” from excess drug and alcohol use.
The other man officers saw there said the shirtless man came to his residence and began throwing trash cans outside. When he confronted the shirtless man, he rushed him and ran inside the house, tearing a sink away from the wall and taking cans of food on his way out, the report said.
Hughes said he wants to see this carnage channeled into something positive for the man charged in connection with these burglaries. He said jail and a hefty restitution likely won’t do him good, but mandated rehabilitation and community service might.
“This is a situation where I’d really like to see this person’s life change,” Hughes said of the burglar. “We need to help people out of these dark pits of despair that lead people to drugs and alcohol.”