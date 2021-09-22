A Ninety Six man is facing a bomb threat charge after police say he called in a false threat on Self Regional Medical Center to avoid being sent to a recovery program.
Cason Gaither Zane Brinson, 29, of 205 S. Cambridge St., Ninety Six was arrested Tuesday and charged with making a bomb threat.
On July 26, Greenwood police were called to Self Regional Medical Center to investigate a bomb threat, a report said. A man had called the bomb threat in from a generic Self Regional Healthcare phone number and Self security told officers the call originated from the Spring Street side of the hospital. The facility was locked down and officers swept the building.
Officers reported finding a man in the Behavioral Health Unit with a Self-owned portable phone in his room who said he made the threat in an effort to avoid being sent to a 28-day recovery program.
When officers determined there was no credible threat, emergency lockdown measures were lifted.