Narkevious Reid testified before the court on Tuesday. Reid and Dashawn Hurley took Trivoriaye Alston to the hospital the day of the shooting. Reid said Alston was still alive when they dropped him off at the hospital.
Dashawn Hurley, right, recounts the afternoon of April 8, 2020 to his attorney, Charles Grose.
KELLY DUNCAN | INDEX-JOURNAL
Narkevious Reid testified before the court on Tuesday. Reid and Dashawn Hurley took Trivoriaye Alston to the hospital the day of the shooting. Reid said Alston was still alive when they dropped him off at the hospital.
Before jurors began deliberations, the attorneys for three men charged with murder called their final witnesses to the stand: Jadasha Bryant, Narkevious Manquese Reid and Dashawn Chazz Hurley.
Reid, Hurley and Xayvion Marquis Hill are on trial in connection to the killing of 19-year-old Trivoriaye Mandell Alston on April 8, 2020.
Bryant, who is the mother of Reid’s child, recounted the afternoon of April 8, 2020. She said she dropped Reid off at Cardinal Glen Apartments at about 12:30 p.m. to hang out with a friend and went to work in Abbeville.
When Reid testified, he said he did not see Xayvion Marquis Hill that day, and as Bryant said, arrived at his friend’s apartment about 12:30. The only other person at the apartment aside from his friend was the friend’s grandma. When Reid’s friend left, he was without a ride and called Hurley to pick him up. Reid said Hurley didn’t know the area well and ended up turning the wrong way. Hurley arrived he was the only person in the car. They drove to the stop sign at Cardinal Glen and that was when they heard what at first sounded like fireworks. Reid said they turned down Parkway Road and saw a person, who would later be identified as Alston, running toward the main road.
Alston was put into the car and as they went to the hospital, Reid said Alston kept repeating “save me.” To try to control Alston’s bleeding, Reid said he took off his shirt and wrapped it around Alston and stayed in the backseat with him. He said they didn’t have time to call 911, but Hurley called one of Alston’s family members and Alston was still alive when they dropped him off at the hospital.
The prosecution questioned why Reid and Hurley simply dropped Alston off and left. Hurley, when he took the stand, said he was getting ready to pick his child up from his girlfriend when he and Reid made contact with Alston. Hurley told the court that he had difficulty finding Reid until he was flagged down by Reid himself. Hurley also said he had no contact with Hill that day.
When Alston was dropped off at the hospital, he was helped into a wheelchair followed by Hurley and Reid leaving. The prosecution asked Hurley why they didn’t stick around or give a name. Hurley said the episode threw off his schedule since he was just trying to pick up his son. There wasn’t a car seat in the backseat, which Hurley said is because his girlfriend had it at that time. The defense offered that the reason why Hurley and Reid didn’t go in was because it was in April 2020 — the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic — and nobody let Reid or Hurley in.
Prosecutors circled back to why neither Reid nor Hurley gave a name when they dropped Alston off. Hurley said, “They didn’t ask.”
In closing statements, attorneys for Hill, Reid and Hurley focused on suspicion, speculation and the lack of evidence. They still argue there is no evidence that places the three men together on April 8, 2020 or evidence of who shot Alston.
The prosecution said the men needed to be held responsible and that Hurley and Reid were trying to sell the jury a story that didn’t match the evidence. They argued that the case was not about speculation — it’s not about winning or losing, but justice.
Jury deliberations are expected to start this morning.
Contact Kelly Duncan at 864-943-5648 or on Twitter @KellyWriter1993.