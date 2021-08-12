A dispute between employees at Carolina Pride ended in a shooting that left one woman with an injured leg, according to police.
The Greenwood Police Department received a call at about 9:20 p.m. Thursday of a shooting at the meatpacking plant off New Market Street, according to Greenwood Police Department Public Information Officer Jonathan Link. He said two employees had a dispute in a plant cafeteria, although officers didn't know what sparked it.
One person shot the other, leaving her with what Link described as a non-life-threatening injury. Police received conflicting reports on where the shooter went afterward, and officers were working to get a description of them and discover their whereabouts. Officers were on scene still at about 10:30 p.m. investigating the shooting, Link said.
