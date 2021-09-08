A woman was shot in the leg while in bed Tuesday night, according to Greenwood police.
A 911 call of shots fired came out at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on Wisewood Circle, said police Public Information Officer Jonathan Link. Although everyone in the area was inside at the time, Link said neighbors heard the gunshots followed by a car speeding away.
One of the shots entered a woman's home and struck her below the knee while she was in bed, Link said. She was treated at Self Regional Medical Center for the injury and was released. A neighbor's house was also struck by gunfire.
Link said several shell casings were recovered from the roadway, and they'll be analyzed for any evidence police can get. Officers are investigating the shooting, but have so far been unable to identify the shooter or the vehicle heard speeding away from the scene.