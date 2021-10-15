A woman called police to report she was inappropriately touched during a massage at a Greenwood business, according to a report.
Lingcal Kong, 61, of 529 Bypass 72 Northwest was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of second-degree assault and battery.
At about 1 p.m. Thursday, a woman went to speak with Greenwood police and said she had been sexually assaulted while getting a massage at Happy Feet, the report said. She told officers the man who gave her a massage touched her inappropriately during the massage, and she hit his hand away and left.
Multiple investigators spoke with the woman before going to arrest the man in connection with her allegations, the report said.