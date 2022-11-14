The 15-year-old arrested in connection to a shooting on Monday morning near Beadle Avenue was out on previous charges and should have been subject to a court-ordered ankle monitor, Greenwood police reported Monday afternoon.
Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said the teen was supposed to be wearing an ankle monitor and had not put on the monitor in a while.
In a video posted to social media, he added that the 15-year-old and the victim had an ongoing feud. The victim and his sister were waiting for the school bus Monday morning when a man in a black mask and clothing shot him and ran. K-9 units were able to track his scent back to a residence where police find a handgun and clothes matching what the shooter wore.
The victim has since been released from the hospital.
"We're thankful that the fire department and Greenwood EMS were on our heels, got there and were able to take care of the person," Public Information Officer Jonathan Link said.
Link said the suspect was taken into custody at Greenwood High School and has been taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice where he will face an attempted murder charge.
Out of an abundance of caution, additional law enforcement was at Greenwood High School on Monday.
A statement from Greenwood County School District 50 said everyone was safe and they would be operating on a normal schedule.
Greenwood County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Josh Hood said this was done out of caution to secure the school and to assist the city.