Police: Suspected drug trafficker nabbed after vehicle chase From staff reports Nov 17, 2022 CHRISTOPHER L. SLAPPY In this photo from a reader, a chase brings a heavy police presence to the intersection of highways 702 and 246. SUBMITTED A man suspected of drug trafficking and violating his probation led officers on a chase Thursday night, according to Greenwood police spokesperson Jonathan Link.Officials said law enforcement used tire spikes to stop his vehicle near the intersection of highways 702 and 246, then caught him after a short foot chase.Police booked 38-year-old Christopher Landis Slappy of Greenwood on suspicion of failure to stop for blue lights, second offense, according to jail records.Online court records indicate the man is serving a year of probation after pleading guilty in March to a drug possession count.