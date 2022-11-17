Chase ends

In this photo from a reader, a chase brings a heavy police presence to the intersection of highways 702 and 246.

 SUBMITTED

A man suspected of drug trafficking and violating his probation led officers on a chase Thursday night, according to Greenwood police spokesperson Jonathan Link.

Officials said law enforcement used tire spikes to stop his vehicle near the intersection of highways 702 and 246, then caught him after a short foot chase.

