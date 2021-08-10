A man shot in the arm Monday night is recovering well, according to police, but he didn’t see much of the person who shot him.
Greenwood police received a call at about 10 p.m. Monday of a shooting on the 200 block of Cokesbury Street, near its intersection with Walker Avenue, said GPD Public Information Officer Jonathan Link. A man was outside a house there when someone approached him from behind and shot him in the arm in what Link said was an apparent attempted robbery.
The injured man told police his assailant fled on foot toward White Oak Lane, but Link said officers are unsure if the shooter continued on foot or got into a vehicle. There were few witnesses out and it was dark, so officers haven’t had much else to go on, Link said.
Detectives have canvassed the area and are working to identify who might have been involved. Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact the Greenwood Police Department by calling 864-942-8407, messaging the department on Facebook or submitting an anonymous tip online at bit.ly/3AqmCPM.