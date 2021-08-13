Police are looking for a man wanted on two counts of attempted murder after a Thursday night shooting at the Carolina Pride packing plant.
Rodriquze Lavorrsia Greene, 30, of Greenwood is wanted on the two attempted murder counts and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or city detectives at 864-942-8407.
The shooting happened after an argument sparked between one man and another employee, said Greenwood Police Department Public Information Officer Jonathan Link. The argument continued into the plant's cafeteria, where the suspect drew a handgun and fired several times, hitting two employees. Both people hit were shot in the leg and were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect fled on foot from the area before officers arrived, Link said.