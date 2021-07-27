A man was shot in the head last week, and Greenwood police are still working to identify his assailant.
The man was shot on Aug. 21 while seated in a car on Oakhill Avenue, which runs alongside Oakhill Apartments, police said. When police arrived on scene at about 4:15 p.m., they already knew the man had been driven to Self Regional Medical Center for treatment by someone in the area.
Officers spotted a gold Ford Taurus parked on Oakhill Avenue with the glass broken from the driver's side window, with blood in the road trailing to Crawford Avenue, a report said.
Police were able to speak with some people in the area who cooperated with the investigation, but investigators are still working to corroborate what they learned, Greenwood Police Department Public Information Officer Jonathan Link said. He said it still appears unclear what led up to the shooting.
The injured man was shot in the head, but Link said his injuries weren't life-threatening and he is recovering after being treated at the hospital.