Owners of a Greenwood restaurant called police after their signs were stolen by their former contractor, according to a report.
Lam Thanh Nguyen, 52, of 407 W. Rustling Leaves Lane, Roebuck was arrested Wednesday and charged with grand larceny, more than $5,000.
A woman called Greenwood police on Oct. 6 and said her family’s restaurant signs were stolen after their former contractor had demanded more money and threatened to come and take the signs, the report said. The woman’s family was informed by a neighboring business owner their signs were gone that morning.
The woman told police they paid $13,500 for the signs in addition to the costs of renovations, but when it appeared the contractor wasn’t completing his end of the deal she ended any further business with him, the report said. Police noted they saw the bank statement where the contractor was paid.
When officers called the contractor, he said he was repossessing what was his and he didn’t care if anyone took him to court or if the business had already paid for the signs, the report said.