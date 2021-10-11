A Greenwood man is facing a domestic violence charge after a pregnant woman said he choked her on a bed.
Ernest Inman, 29, of 709 Townsend St., Dillon was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree domestic violence. A booking photo of Inman was not immediately available from the Greenwood County jail.
At about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Greenwood police went to a New Haven apartment after a woman called saying a man assaulted her. There, police spoke with a woman who was bleeding from her mouth, according to a report.
The woman told officers she and a man had argued before he grabbed and broke her phone, then later pushed her onto a bed and choked her, the report said. The woman told officers she was pregnant.