A man was shot in the head Wednesday afternoon along Crawford Avenue, according to Greenwood police, but he’s been talking with officers and is expected to live.
The man was seated in a car along Crawford Avenue, which runs alongside Oakhill Apartments between Oakhill and Holmes Street, said investigator Blake Shockley. The man was shot shortly before 4:30 p.m., but the injury was non life-threatening, he said.
Police didn’t have additional details, but were working to speak with people in the area. Shockley said officers will speak more with the man, but doctors were working Wednesday afternoon to treat his injury.