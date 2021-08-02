An argument outside of Phoenix Place Apartments sparked a 911 call when a man pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot people, according to a report.
Alquavious Mario Hackett, 19, of 501 Haltiwanger Road, Greenwood was arrested Sunday and charged with pointing and presenting a firearm, third-degree assault and battery and simple possession of marijuana.
Greenwood police were called at about 11 p.m. Saturday, and several 911 callers said a man pulled out a gun and threatened others in a large crowd at Phoenix Place Apartments, the report said. Witnesses identified the man on scene, and officers detained him, finding a 10-round, 9mm magazine in his pocket and a baggie of what appeared to be marijuana in his hand.
A woman on scene told police the man was arguing with a different woman when he punched her. He walked away, then soon after came back with a pistol threatening to shoot several others, the report said.
As police arrived on scene, the man took the magazine out of the pistol and handed the gun to someone else, who left the area, the report said. The man denied pulling a gun on anyone, and said he was holding the pistol magazine for a friend.