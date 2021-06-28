Two women were killed early Monday morning outside of a Greenwood residence, and police arrested a man in connection with their shooting deaths hours later.
Cassius Marcello Broadwater Jr., 21, of 107 Jones St., Greenwood was arrested Monday morning and detained at the Greenwood County Detention Center. Greenwood Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said officers had signed warrants for two counts of murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, but Broadwater had not been booked or served those warrants as of about 10:40 a.m. Officers were questioning Broadwater and getting his statement, Chaudoin said.
Ariel Mikeyuna Beeks, 23, of Blakedale Drive, Donalds and Kyndall Ayanna Curry, 22, of North Greenwood Avenue Extension, Ware Shoals were shot and killed along Jones Street, according to a news release from the Greenwood County Coroner's Office. Chaudoin said Broadwater had a child in common with one of the women, and the homicide was being treated as an instance of domestic violence.
At about 12:30 a.m. Monday, a 911 caller reported a shooting on the 100 block of Jones Street, where responding officers found two women in front of a residence, said Greenwood Police Department Public Information Officer Jonathan Link. Both women appeared to have been shot while sitting in a parked vehicle outside the residence, and Coroner Sonny Cox said they died at about 2:11 a.m.
Chaudoin said one of the women was visiting the other and they were sitting together in the car when Broadwater, who had been arguing with one of the women, fired into the car, hitting both women multiple times. Neighbors told police they heard a man and woman arguing before hearing multiple gunshots.
"This case is not over, but there was more than enough probable cause at the scene to make this arrest," Chaudoin said.
Police investigators are looking into the origin of the gun used in this shooting, and Chaudoin said officers' sympathies go to the family and friends of the two women killed, along with the child who lost their mother in what he said was a senseless act of violence.
Broadwater was out on bond awaiting trial on an attempted murder charge and several drug charges tied to a March 2020 arrest. He was previously arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with a 2017 investigation into a shooting at a Holman Street apartment complex, though the charges were dropped the following year.