A 19-year-old from Greenwood is facing murder and armed robbery charges in connection with the June slaying of Quinton M. Payne.
Payne, 21, was fatally shot June 12 in his bedroom at the house where he lived with his mother on North Klugh Street. Officers found him lying near the front door of the house that night apparently shot twice in the arms, but officers couldn't find his pulse.
On Tuesday, Greenwood police announced they arrested Quindaris Keondre Washington and charged him with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and armed robbery. Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said investigators collected a lot of evidence investigating this case, but waited months to get that evidence analyzed by the State Law Enforcement Division.
Chaudoin said SLED analysis and people coming forward from the community to talk with investigators helped officers secure the warrants against Washington. Police had sent DNA collected from the scene, along with the firearm Chaudoin said was used in the shooting. Investigators are still waiting on some evidence back from SLED, and Chaudoin said the case is still under investigation.
"As much as you hate for something to take this long, especially for the family, we were in contact with the family the entire time letting them know we were working on getting this evidence," Chaudoin said.
Police met with Payne's family at the Klugh Street home Tuesday, Chaudoin said, and have been keeping Payne's mother — Monika Payne Morgan — in their prayers. Morgan previously told the Index-Journal her son had lived in that home since he was 5, and she was concerned whoever shot him was someone he trusted enough to let them in since there didn't seem to be sign of forced entry.
"It's too much to think about, and you never think — not my baby, not my child," she said days after Payne's death. "He was a gentle soul, a gentle spirit. My son was sweet, he'd give his friends the shoes off his feet."
Following the shooting, police reported speaking with someone who said two or three other men had come over that day. A witness heard one gunshot, followed by the sound of fighting, then two more gunshots.
Police found shell casings and a gunstock in the room, along with a bullet on a dresser, the report said. A witness who was nearby told police they thought the other men were beating Payne prior to the shooting. The witness hid when they heard the gunshots, and found Payne on the floor of his room after waiting for the others to leave.