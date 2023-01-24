Police make another arrest in fatal December shooting From staff reports Jan 24, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +1 YOSHIRA QUENDALYN MARTIN PROVIDED Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Another arrest has been made in a shooting that took place in December.Yoshira Quendalyn Martin, 20, of Greenwood has been charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.Multiple people, including a 16-year-old, have been arrested and charged in connection to the Dec. 20 shooting, which killed an unborn child and a man. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read news Rock House of ages: Man looks to preserve historic, mysterious Greenwood home Monday shooting leaves one injured Greenwood teen faces charges after shooting leaves one injured GCSO cautions community after multiple car break-ins Fire damages Greenwood home Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Chamber announces Leadership Greenwood Class Young turns 100 years young Garcia joins Self Regional Healthcare Foundation