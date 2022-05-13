A Greenwood man is facing a slew of allegations — including throwing urine on an officer — after police say he tried to escape from custody while at a hospital.
David Larue Goude, 45, of Greenwood, was arrested Thursday and charged with possession of Schedule II narcotics, aiding escape from custody of officers, obstructing justice, resisting arrest and throwing of bodily fluids by prisoner, detainee on state corrections or local law enforcement officer, corrections employee, or visitor.
While investigating a report Thursday that someone was looking in car windows and possibly pulling on door handles in the parking lot of Foxfield Apartments, a Greenwood police officer reported finding a man crouched in a hole near a broken culvert at nearby Hallmark Apartments.
As an officer attempted to detain the man, he fled deeper into the woods, according to the incident report. The man ran toward the back of the Maxway store, then headed north toward the fence at Tiger Eye Storage. He jumped the fence and was met by three officers.
Where the man was hiding, officers reported finding a clear bag with 13 capsules identified as amphetamine salts, an anti-ADHD drug that’s most often referred to under the trademark Adderall.
The man was taken to Greenwood County Detention Center and was seen by the jail nurse who told officers to take him to Self Regional because he complained of wrist pain.
While in the emergency room, the man’s handcuffs were placed in front of him because of the reported wrist pain. He told the officer he needed to use the restroom and relieved himself into a urinal bottle, which was placed on a counter in the room. According to the report, after receiving discharge papers and while the officer was changing the handcuffs to be behind the man’s back, the man picked up the container and threw the urine on the officer.
The man then attempted to escape by jumping over the hospital bed. The officer reported using a stun gun on the man as he grabbed and kicked the officer between the legs.