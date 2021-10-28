A bathroom break gave Alexander Kade Lanier the time he needed to escape police custody in Greenwood, and the next day he ended up chased by Alabama highway patrol, according to officials.
Lanier was arrested at about 9 p.m. Tuesday following a burglary call. As he was being arrested, he told officers he had swallowed a bag containing a dozen pills, and was taken to Self Regional Medical Center for observation and treatment, a report said.
Emergency Room staff said he would have to be admitted for further treatment, and Lanier was taken to an ICU room where he remained in custody of the Greenwood Police Department. Officers rotated shifts guarding him throughout the day, the report said.
Officer Austin Teasley was guarding Lanier when at 4:37 p.m. Lanier said he needed to use the restroom. Teasley exited the room to give Lanier privacy, but the ICU rooms have two doors that both lead out of the room, the report said. While Teasley left through one door, Lanier used the opposite door to leave the room.
Teasley checked the room soon after and discovered Lanier was gone, the report said. He called his supervisor who was also at the hospital for an unrelated matter, and officers worked with Self security to put the hospital on lockdown. Officers were asked to make a perimeter around the hospital, and supervisors worked with hospital security to review surveillance video.
Footage showed Lanier leaving his room and putting on a red hoodie as he made his way out of the hospital, the report said. Outside, he walked through employee parking areas toward Lamar Avenue, where he left the camera's view.
A K9 unit was called out to track his scent, but the dog wasn't able to find him, the report said. Someone Lanier knew called police and reported he stole their vehicle.
Police followed leads on where he might have gone, and Chaudoin assigned a three-officer task force to work with the State Law Enforcement Division on finding and arresting Lanier. At about 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Chaudoin said he heard Alabama highway patrol officers located and got into a chase with Lanier in the vehicle he took, and fled on foot after getting into a wreck. He said officers were working to apprehend him.
"Unfortunately during this process there were some proper procedures that were not followed," Chaudoin said. "He should have been restrained, he should have at least been in ankle shackles or leg irons and a belly chain."
Chaudoin said there was no medical reason not to restrain Lanier. Handcuffing someone during an extended medical stay isn't feasible, but he said officers should use leg restraints to keep detainees from running away.
The officer watching Lanier should not have left him by himself either, without monitoring him for possible escape, Chaudoin said.
Chaudoin spoke with the officer responsible for monitoring Lanier and said he doesn't think this type of mistake will happen again. He's looking at equipping each supervisor's car with leg irons instead of requiring officers to come to the police department to get them. He said the department will review policies on transporting detainees and medical transports, and will reinforce the importance of staying sharp and alert.
Lanier was arrested Tuesday night in connection with a burglary case. Police went at about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday to a Stanley Avenue apartment, where a woman said a man had forced his way into the apartment.
The woman told officers she used to be in a relationship with the man, but he recently tried to contact her after she blocked him on social media and on her phone, a report said. He came to the apartment she was staying at and began to beat on the door. When she told him to leave, he broke the door down and started to argue with her.
The woman tried to calm him down so he would not flee before police arrived, and when officers came he had locked himself in the bathroom, the report said. He came out when police commanded him to, and told police he had consumed a bag with a dozen pills in it.