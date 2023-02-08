police lights 2
An ongoing feud that got out of hand led to a shooting at the Gardens at Parkway Apartments that killed an unborn child and a man just before Christmas, according to Greenwood police. Six people — one a 16-year-old — have been arrested in the case.

Everyone who was charged was either directly involved or had knowledge of what was going to happen, Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin told the Index-Journal.

