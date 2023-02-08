An ongoing feud that got out of hand led to a shooting at the Gardens at Parkway Apartments that killed an unborn child and a man just before Christmas, according to Greenwood police. Six people — one a 16-year-old — have been arrested in the case.
Everyone who was charged was either directly involved or had knowledge of what was going to happen, Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin told the Index-Journal.
The last to be arrested, 20-year-old Yoshira Quendalyn Martin, is the mother of the unborn child who was killed. She was charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.
“We have significant evidence that she knew the shooting was going to occur,” Chaudoin said. “If you help set up the shooting or know about it, you’re just as much a culprit.”
Also arrested in the case:
Javier Kevion, Williams, 21, is charged with murder, possession of a machine gun, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Kevontae Mykel Hill, 20 is being charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Jalen Whitt, 20, is being charged with murder, three counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Onjayla Lakia Wiggins, 19, is being charged with accessory after the fact of murder.
Contact Kelly Duncan at 864-943-5648 or on Twitter @KellyWriter1993.