A Greenwood police officer involved in a wreck last month has been disciplined, Chief T.J. Chaudoin said.
State troopers will likely conclude the other driver was at fault for the April 13 crash at the intersection of Laurel and Montague avenues, Chaudoin said, but it looks like the officer violated department policy.
“The law states that whenever an officer is running blue lights and sirens on the road that other vehicles would heed to those officers. But we also have policies in place that say officers would drive with due regard, especially when you’re entering into an intersection where you have a red light,” he said. “In this case, I know they’re still investigating, but the officer had just as much responsibility as the civilian that’s coming through the red light also.”
Chaudoin said the patrol car’s lights and sirens were activated because the officer was responding to a lifesaving call — in this case, someone had overdosed and was not breathing. That individual still received aid and is OK, the chief said.
“We have policies in place and they’re in place for a reason — like stopping when you clear an intersection and knowing it’s clear, not relying on other people seeing your lights and sirens. We take those issues seriously and even though you might not be found at fault in a traffic collision, as was this case, it doesn’t mean that you weren’t in violation of our policies,” he said.
And sometimes when officers are responding to an emergency, their adrenaline is high and they might not clear intersections as they should, which is why the police department reviews such responses, he said.
“The major over Uniform Patrol reviews them to make sure there aren’t any policy violations because sometimes guys will get in trouble for policy violations and there was no traffic collision, but maybe he’s watching the tape and the major sees something like them going through an intersection that was red and they didn’t clear it by stopping to see if someone’s coming and then he’ll take disciplinary action. ...This is one of those incidents you never want to happen, but for us, it’s a matter of policy violations and who’s found at fault in the collision,” Chaudoin said.
The overall goal, Chaudoin said, is to keep the community and officers safe when responding to calls.
