A police attempt to stop a car going 16 mph over the speed led to a chase Friday that ended in a crash and an arrest, according to an incident report released Tuesday.
An officer tried to stop the vehicle after their radar showed the car was going 51 mph in a 35 mph zone on Woodfields Street, but the vehicle cut in front of two cars at the red light of Marshall Road and New Market Street and accelerated, reaching speeds of about 85 mph, the report said.
The car slowed as it approached oncoming traffic near Beaufort Street, then left the road and overturned.
The driver climbed out the driver’s side window and a chase ensued, police said. Officers twice used Tasers but were unsuccessful and briefly lost sight of the man. They found him hiding in a backyard of a home between a truck and lawn mower.
Police reported finding a plastic bag with pills in and around it. The pills, imprinted with an “M,” were determined to be oxycodone and might contain fentanyl, police said. Officers noted the car smelled of burned marijuana and they found a plastic bag with a white powder substance and a white rock substance.
Jeremy Travoi Saxon, 35, of 718 Pinehaven St., Laurens, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights, second offense; possession with intent to distribute crack, second offense; possession of cocaine, second offense; possession of a controlled substance; driving under suspension; and speeding, more than 15 but less than 25 over the speed limit.
Online records indicate Saxon is on probation following a first-degree assault and battery conviction.