Cop Lights

A police attempt to stop a car going 16 mph over the speed led to a chase Friday that ended in a crash and an arrest, according to an incident report released Tuesday.

An officer tried to stop the vehicle after their radar showed the car was going 51 mph in a 35 mph zone on Woodfields Street, but the vehicle cut in front of two cars at the red light of Marshall Road and New Market Street and accelerated, reaching speeds of about 85 mph, the report said.

Tags