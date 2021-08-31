Greenwood police arrested a second woman Monday in connection with the fatal shooting Thursday at Twin Oaks Apartments.
Stephanie Deshay Holmes, 38, of 200 Holman St., Greenwood was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to a felony.
Holmes' arrest came four days after police arrested 29-year-old Keela Rochelle Stoudemire and charged her with attempted murder in connection with a shooting Thursday afternoon at Twin Oaks Apartments on Holman Street. Dixie Pauline Derrick was shot in the head at the apartment complex that day and died of her injuries Saturday afternoon at Self Regional Medical Center.
Police upgraded Stoudemire's charge to murder after Derrick's death. She also faces one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Greenwood Police Department Public Information Officer Jonathan Link said when Stoudemire was arrested, she was found coming from Holmes' residence. That, along with interviews with witnesses and others, gave officers enough probable cause to seek a warrant against Holmes, he said.
The investigation is still ongoing, Link said. While investigators haven't indicated that there are any other suspects in this case, he said many people were nearby at the time of the shooting and investigators are working to interview them.