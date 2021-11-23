Three men are facing charges after Greenwood police reported finding drugs in a truck they had been in, but none of the men would say who the drugs belonged to.
At about 5 p.m. Friday, a Greenwood police officer went to a stretch of South Main Street near Inn on the Square to investigate a report of drugs in a pickup truck there, according to a report. Officers found the truck a 911 caller had reported and spoke with the driver, who gave police permission to search the truck.
Inside, officers found an eyeglass case in the glove box that contained four blue pills, and another case that contained a metal spoon with blue powder on it, several needles and a plastic bag with 1.8 grams of a crystalline substance, the report said.
The truck's driver told officers another man put the cases there when he picked him up in the truck, but when officers spoke with the two other men who had been in the truck they both denied owning the cases. All three men were arrested because no one claimed the drugs, which would have been within reach of all of them, the report said.
Michael Brad Barrett, 46, of 807 Due West Road, Honea path; William Nyle Davis, 33, of 996 Edgefield St., Greenwood; and Michael Daniel Vines, 25, of 5317 Highway 178 S., Ninety Six were arrested Friday. Barrett was charged with distribution of meth and possession of a controlled substance; Davis was charged with distribution/possession with intent to distribute meth and possession of a controlled substance; and Vines was charged with distribution of meth and possession of narcotic in schedule I(b), (c), LSD and schedule II.