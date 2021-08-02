Authorities are looking for a person of interest after a shooting left multiple people dead in southern Greenwood County.
Greenwood County deputies and the coroner's office were on scene after a 3 p.m. Monday call about a shooting at a residence at 106 Heddy Road, which is just off U.S. Highway 25 about 6 miles south of city limits.
Maj. Cody Bishop said deputies were looking for 36-year-old Jeffrey David Powell as a person of interest. Powell is 6-foot-2, 260 pounds, balding and has a large tattoo on his neck. Anyone who knows his whereabouts should call 911.
Bishop confirmed that multiple people died, but did not say how many. A motive was not immediately known.
Deputies and a K9 were searching the area.
Authorities requested assistance from the State Law Enforcement Division's crime scene investigation team. A Greenwood County victims advocate arrived on scene as deputies searched behind the house.
This is a developing story.