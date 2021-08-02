Authorities are looking for a person of interest after a shooting left three dead and one injured in southern Greenwood County.
Greenwood County deputies and the coroner's office were on scene after a 3 p.m. Monday call about a shooting at a residence at 106 Heddy Road, which is just off U.S. Highway 25 about 6 miles south of city limits.
Maj. Cody Bishop said deputies were looking for 36-year-old Jeffery David Powell as a person of interest. Powell is 6-foot-2, 260 pounds, balding and has a large tattoo on his neck. Anyone who knows his whereabouts should call 911.
Sheriff Dennis Kelly said two women and a man were killed inside the residence. One male was injured in the shooting and the sheriff said he was being treated at an area hospital. He described the person's condition as stable.
Kelly said the coroner's office was still working to identify the people who had been killed and notify the next of kin, so their names weren't available. Kelly said there was a relationship between Powell and the victims, but can't release more until the coroner is able to notify next of kin.
Deputies and police dogs searched the area Monday.
Kelly said the man's driver's license is suspended and he has no vehicle. His office has received no reports of stolen vehicles in the area or heard a description of what vehicle he might be in. Kelly said Powell has connections in the Greenwood area and in Georgia that investigators were exploring.
The State Law Enforcement Division's crime scene investigation team and a SLED helicopter are assisting. The chopper was landed nearby and awaiting cooler temperatures in hopes thermal cameras could spot Powell if he's in the area, Kelly said. Neighbors were notified of the situation through CodeRED, a mass notification system that can use text and phone messages to reach people in a certain geographic area. The sheriff's office has also issued a BOLO for Powell.
"We won't quit until we find him," Kelly said.
This is a developing story.