A passenger is facing a gun charge after a traffic stop Monday on Bypass 25 Southeast.
Mikkel Tavion Logan, 20, of 215 Wisewood Circle, Greenwood, was arrested Monday and charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and false name and date of birth on Monday. Police also served outstanding warrants on Logan charging him with resisting arrest and failure to stop on lawful command.
Just after 9 p.m. Monday, officers stopped a vehicle with an expired tag along Independence Way, according to the incident report.
Police reported smelling marijuana and searched the vehicle, finding a gun in the glovebox. A passenger initially gave a different name, the report said, and dispatch found two outstanding warrants on the man when they were able to search for the correct name.
Officers did not find anything during a search of the passenger, but noticed the man clenching his thighs together. They later found a dry pistol in the grass near the patrol car where the passenger was taken. The report stated that it had just stopped raining and after several hours, the pistol was not wet. When officers reviewed body cam footage, they saw that when the man was placed in handcuffs and taken to the patrol car, he was separating his thighs. P
olice think he was dropping the pistol without the officers knowing. After he was placed in the car, the man was seen looking at the ground where the pistol was later found.
The driver admitted to having a small amount of marijuana, and police found $1,797 in his pockets along with a green substance the driver said was marijuana in his underwear. He was charged with simple possession of marijuana.