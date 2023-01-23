Orangeburg man killed in Friday crash From staff reports Jan 23, 2023 9 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save An Orangeburg man has died following a Friday evening crash on May Branch Road in Saluda County, that county's coroner's office reported.Coroner Keith Turner identified the victim as Alex K. Donaldson, 26. Donaldson died at the scene. A release from the coroner's office said a mid-size passenger car traveled off the left side of the road and then to the right before hitting a ditch and overturning. The coroner's office, Saluda County Sheriff's Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are conducting an ongoing investigation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Coroner Crash Keith Turner Highway Office Saluda County Alex K. Donaldson Road Most read news Rock House of ages: Man looks to preserve historic, mysterious Greenwood home Monday shooting leaves one injured GCSO cautions community after multiple car break-ins Greenwood teen faces charges after shooting leaves one injured Fourth arrest made in December killings Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Chamber announces Leadership Greenwood Class Young turns 100 years young Garcia joins Self Regional Healthcare Foundation