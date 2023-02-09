Authorities are warning about catfishing — posing as someone else online to lure someone into a relationship — as such scams ratchet up ahead of Valentine’s Day.
“It’s unfortunate we have to deal with things like this. There are so many scams out there where somebody creates a profile and they start chatting online. A lot of times what we see is they start asking for money and gift cards,” Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said.
And ahead of Valentine’s Day next week, Chaudoin cautioned people to pay attention to potential scams, most of which happen through social media and phone calls.
“Most of the time it’s not even the person in the profile picture they’re talking to. The scam of creating a profile and trying to get money out of single adults has been there for a while and it continues to amaze me,” he said.
Chaudoin said people should be cautious when someone asks them to purchase a gift card, scratch off the back and give them the number.
“I promise you it’s a scam. When in doubt, reach out to law enforcement,” Chaudoin said.
The state Attorney General’s Office also encouraged people to remain cautious around the holiday, watching for any red flags that might pop up. It suggested running background checks, meeting in person and doing your research beforehand.
