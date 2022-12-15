The search continues for the nearly 40 pieces of pottery taken from the Tompkins Library in Edgefield between June 4-6.
Six months in and authorities are at a standstill with no strong leads as to who took the pieces, made in the 19th century by accomplished potters in the greater Edgefield area — some by enslaved people and some by free men, according to George Thornton.
The D.A. Tompkins Memorial Library is operated by the Edgefield Civic League, which is led by Thornton’s wife.
“Whoever stole them we believe had a deep knowledge of pottery because they only took select pieces. They also took a computer linked to security cameras that belonged to the Old Edgefield Genealogical Society,” he said.
Thornton said he thinks it was a planned theft aimed at discrediting the Civic League. He estimated the pottery is worth more than $100,000.
Thornton said some who spoke to police accused him ad his wife of taking the pots. He said they both took a polygraph test and “passed with flying colors.”
The pottery, according to the owner, belonged to his father who had a love for researching and collecting pottery.
He told the Index-Journal that somebody knows something and he hopes someone will come forward.
“They knew what they were looking for, somebody knew what was going on,” he said. “These have a lot of sentimental value because of Dad. He researched buying and looking at pots. I don’t really know a whole lot about it (pottery) other than hanging with him, but he told me the values of it.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC, through the tips form on CrimeSC.com or via the P3 Tips mobile app
