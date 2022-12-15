Pottery

The owner of the nearly 40 pieces of pottery stolen from the Tompkins Library told the Index-Journal the pieces belonged to his father who had a love for researching and buying pottery.

The search continues for the nearly 40 pieces of pottery taken from the Tompkins Library in Edgefield between June 4-6.

Six months in and authorities are at a standstill with no strong leads as to who took the pieces, made in the 19th century by accomplished potters in the greater Edgefield area — some by enslaved people and some by free men, according to George Thornton.

