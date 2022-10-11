An emotional outburst followed a Wednesday morning bond hearing for the man charged with murder in Saturday night's fatal shooting.
Marcus Fitzgerald "Po Boy" Woods, 27, was arrested Tuesday night in Greenville County and brought back to Greenwood. Municipal Court Judge Lee Miller did not set bond for Woods. Miller told Woods that General Sessions court would set his bond.
As Woods left the courtroom, a relative of victim Venson Leon Edwards Jr. shouted and cried.
Woods has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
"What happened that night is something that shouldn't have happened," Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said Wednesday morning.
While arguing with Edwards about property, Woods pulled a gun and shot the 34-year-old, Chaudoin said. When officers arrived shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday at apartments on Taggart Avenue, they found Edwards lying on the ground outside with a gunshot wound to his upper body.
The chief said officers attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful.
After working around-the-clock, detectives determined Woods was the gunman, Chaudoin said. Officers expect to make at least one more arrest in the city's fourth homicide of 2022.
This is far from Woods' brush with the law. He'd been charged in a number of past episodes, including several shootings, and has been convicted of first-degree assault and battery, strong-arm robbery and criminal domestic violence in state court. He's awaiting trial on a number of drug and gun counts and charges he wouldn't stop for police from January 2021.
At the federal level, he pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon. He finished his term in October 2021.
When his mother, Jennifer Dorn, asked the federal court to be lenient on her son during sentencing, she noted that she moved elsewhere in the Upstate, and he would live there too.
"Everything in his past that you read about occurred in Greenwood, South Carolina, where we are from," she said, according to a transcript of the July 3, 2018 hearing.
Blaming the atmosphere, she said staying away from Greenwood would help him stay out of trouble.
But he didn't stay away. Now he's in the Greenwood County jail, held without bond.