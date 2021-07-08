A ninth person is facing charges in connection with a burglary call where a group of people retaliated against someone involved in an earlier fight, according to a report.
Amber Jestina Brown, 23, of 695 New Zion Road, Bradley was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree burglary and conspiracy.
On May 15, Greenwood County deputies were called out to a Stonehaven Drive residence where a 911 caller said an SUV was circling an apartment and someone was kicking in the front door, the report said. Deputies stopped the SUV and chased a man who fled when he saw officers.
Deputies detained multiple people who tried to hide in a nearby patch of kudzu. Once officers had people detained, they spoke with a woman who said she had been in a fight with another person, then left and went to an apartment to tell a group of people what had happened, the report said.
Everyone at the apartment left, and another person involved told officers they went to retaliate against the other person in the earlier fight. Witnesses told officers a group of men forced their way into an apartment, then left in an SUV. When they eventually came back, several people stepped out of the SUV holding guns, but everyone fled when officers arrived, the report said.
During their investigation, officers seized two handguns, an AR-15 rifle, a conversion stock for one of the handguns and more than 20 grams of what appeared to be marijuana, the report said.
Eight people were previously charged with burglary and criminal conspiracy in connection with this case.