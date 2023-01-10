A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: January 10, 2023 @ 7:09 pm
Ninety Six police are asking for help in identifying a car involved in a hit-and-run Tuesday morning on Saluda Street.
Ninety Six Police Chief Chris Porter said a vehicle struck a car parked in front of a home.
Authorities said the vehicle is believed to be a 2008-17 model Toyota truck or SUV — a Tundra, Tacoma or Sequoia. Porter expects the vehicle suffered significant front-end damage.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police department or 911, or reach out to the Town of Ninety Six Facebook page.
