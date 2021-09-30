A Ninety Six man was arrested after handing over a phone he said had inappropriate pictures and videos of a teenage girl, according to a report.
Christopher Raheen Covington, 27, of 2811 Ninety Six Highway, Ninety Six was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to county jail staff.
On Wednesday, Greenwood County deputies were called to a Ninety Six Highway residence and spoke with a woman who said a man had explicit pictures on his phone of him and a 14-year-old relative of hers, the report said. The man told officers to take him to jail and said he had those images.
Officers noted the abuse had happened for years, and investigators seized his phone as evidence, the report said.